Jane Street Group LLC Grows Position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) by 338.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 330,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,028 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx1 Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 5,185,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,371 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 10.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,652,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,177,000 after purchasing an additional 427,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 8.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,728,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 137,145 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 426.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,387,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 550.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,161,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 982,451 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Stoke Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 6,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $88,150.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,885 shares in the company, valued at $803,886.15. This represents a 9.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 13,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $185,994.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,288.36. The trade was a 38.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,849 shares of company stock valued at $809,421. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on STOK. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of STOK opened at $11.11 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $588.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.45% and a negative net margin of 629.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Further Reading

