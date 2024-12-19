Barclays PLC Raises Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.05% of Clean Harbors worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 11.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

CLH opened at $235.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.68. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.39 and a 52-week high of $267.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $146,485.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,403,882.40. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.06, for a total transaction of $75,478.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,582.04. The trade was a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,446 shares of company stock worth $2,119,483 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

