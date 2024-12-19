Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,072 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of Terex worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 57.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Terex by 74.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

TEX stock opened at $45.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.26 and a 200 day moving average of $54.34. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $45.22 and a twelve month high of $68.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Terex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.93%.

In other Terex news, CEO Simon Meester sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $505,109.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,658.12. The trade was a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Sachs purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $995,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,840,625. The trade was a 17.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

