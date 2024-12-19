Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 222,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 142,938 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 72.7% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 133,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 56,050 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of RRC opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.85. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average of $32.35.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $615.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.90 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles G. Griffie bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.46 per share, with a total value of $40,111.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,274.66. This represents a 27.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $399,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at $304,121.50. The trade was a 56.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RRC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Range Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Range Resources from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RRC

About Range Resources

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.