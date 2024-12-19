Barclays PLC Grows Stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,922 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PJT Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in PJT Partners by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 105,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 20,845 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Price Performance

NYSE PJT opened at $151.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.65. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.51 and a 1-year high of $168.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.65.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.46 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 8.03%. PJT Partners’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PJT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.80.

Insider Activity at PJT Partners

In other news, Director James Costos sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total value of $242,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,797.60. This trade represents a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 1,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $245,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $762,980. 11.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

