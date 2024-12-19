SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 42.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 49.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in SentinelOne by 287.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE S opened at $22.05 on Thursday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 0.67.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 70,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,952,197.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,169,917.83. This trade represents a 6.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $352,908.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 585,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,172,657.40. The trade was a 2.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 418,999 shares of company stock worth $10,373,693. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

S has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

