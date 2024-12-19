M&T Bank Corp Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $3,348,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,075,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,276,000 after purchasing an additional 698,283 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.0% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 48,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $3,031,000. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of DLB stock opened at $77.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average of $75.74. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $87.12. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,889.34. This trade represents a 37.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 6,079 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $479,997.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,593 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,343.28. This trade represents a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,429 shares of company stock valued at $12,991,048 in the last 90 days. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

