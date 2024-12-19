M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.7% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $147,764.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,585.23. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $495,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,991,309.12. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,364 over the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 4.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of FOUR opened at $99.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.37. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $116.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.70.

FOUR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.95.

About Shift4 Payments

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

