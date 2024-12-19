M&T Bank Corp Has $311,000 Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 15.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Etsy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Trading Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $56.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.97.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.47 million. Etsy had a net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 46.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 17.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In other news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $73,751.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $30,257.12. The trade was a 70.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $85,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,069 shares of company stock worth $261,888 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Etsy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Etsy from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

About Etsy

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

