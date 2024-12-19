M&T Bank Corp Cuts Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in GATX were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in GATX by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 831,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,074,000 after buying an additional 120,149 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GATX by 2.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,118,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $412,710,000 after acquiring an additional 68,243 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 869,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,106,000 after purchasing an additional 40,924 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GATX during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,922,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GATX by 46.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,619 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GATX opened at $155.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.16 and its 200 day moving average is $140.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.99. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.78 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.54. GATX had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $405.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. GATX’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other GATX news, major shareholder Farm Mutual Automobile I. State bought 8,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,312,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,688,093.10. This trade represents a 0.27 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GATX in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on GATX from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.80.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

