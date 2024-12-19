M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 75.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 69.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.44.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average of $37.90. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.67 and a 52-week high of $51.12.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.