M&T Bank Corp Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Dorsal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 2,907,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,940,000 after purchasing an additional 207,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,061,000 after purchasing an additional 37,236 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth $166,978,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $106,795,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,317,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,985,000 after buying an additional 829,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Trading Down 4.3 %

PLNT stock opened at $97.45 on Thursday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.35 and a 1-year high of $102.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.42 and its 200-day moving average is $82.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.79 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLNT. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Simmons sold 11,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,101,778.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,382. This represents a 37.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

