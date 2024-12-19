Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Position Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RARE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 125,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 148,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 29,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 63.8% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 830,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,128,000 after purchasing an additional 323,280 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 8,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $413,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,195,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,785,600. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $393,853.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,800.76. This trade represents a 7.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

RARE stock opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.31. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $60.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.05. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 106.93% and a negative return on equity of 187.12%. The company had revenue of $139.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.46.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

