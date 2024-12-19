M&T Bank Corp Acquires 2,418 Shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MARA were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in MARA during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MARA by 124.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MARA by 74.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of MARA in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in MARA by 173.0% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MARA alerts:

Insider Transactions at MARA

In other MARA news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $431,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,169,451.30. This trade represents a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $392,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,836,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,149,031.50. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,624 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

MARA Trading Down 12.2 %

Shares of MARA stock opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 5.63.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MARA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MARA in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on MARA in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MARA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MARA

MARA Company Profile

(Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.