Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 88.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,111 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 18,254.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 329,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLO opened at $20.75 on Thursday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

