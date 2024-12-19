M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Avangrid by 244.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1,939.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid Price Performance

Avangrid stock opened at $35.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.56. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $29.71 and a one year high of $37.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

