M&T Bank Corp Sells 166 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Ryder System by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter worth about $187,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $629,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,149.76. This trade represents a 16.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $156.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.62 and a 52 week high of $171.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.93 and its 200-day moving average is $141.77.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.05. Ryder System had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

