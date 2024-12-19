MML Investors Services LLC Sells 377 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Globant by 15.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Globant by 67.1% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 8,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Globant during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Globant during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,247,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Globant in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.44.

GLOB stock opened at $216.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.73 and a 200 day moving average of $198.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.37. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $151.68 and a 52 week high of $251.50.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

