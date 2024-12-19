M&T Bank Corp Has $326,000 Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Globant were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Globant by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 8,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the second quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the second quarter valued at about $11,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant Stock Down 4.8 %

Globant stock opened at $216.09 on Thursday. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $151.68 and a twelve month high of $251.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.73 and a 200-day moving average of $198.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Globant from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Globant from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.44.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

