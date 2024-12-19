M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 4.7 %

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.