M&T Bank Corp Takes Position in Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 527,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 260.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period.

Get Smith Douglas Homes alerts:

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Performance

SDHC stock opened at $31.01 on Thursday. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average is $31.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SDHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Smith Douglas Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Smith Douglas Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Smith Douglas Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SDHC

Insider Activity at Smith Douglas Homes

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Jackson bought 8,605 shares of Smith Douglas Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $256,170.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at $468,817.96. The trade was a 120.47 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.