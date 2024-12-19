M&T Bank Corp Makes New $356,000 Investment in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Lineage in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,928,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Lineage in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage in the third quarter worth approximately $5,787,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage during the third quarter worth approximately $23,592,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,895,000.

Get Lineage alerts:

Lineage Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ LINE opened at $59.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.32. Lineage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.52 and a 12 month high of $89.85.

Lineage Dividend Announcement

Lineage ( NASDAQ:LINE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($3.22). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lineage, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LINE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lineage from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lineage from $88.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Lineage from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lineage from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lineage

About Lineage

(Free Report)

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LINE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.