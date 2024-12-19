MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth $59,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $114.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.05. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.20 and a 12 month high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $363,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,164.82. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

