Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $263,000 Investment in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,630,000. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 374,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,775,000 after buying an additional 12,033 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 8,495.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,686,000 after buying an additional 303,364 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after buying an additional 17,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,530,000.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ QQQE opened at $90.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12-month low of $81.45 and a 12-month high of $96.39.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend
About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
