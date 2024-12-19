Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $263,000 Investment in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,630,000. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 374,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,775,000 after buying an additional 12,033 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 8,495.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,686,000 after buying an additional 303,364 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after buying an additional 17,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,530,000.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQE opened at $90.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12-month low of $81.45 and a 12-month high of $96.39.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

(Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.