26,594 Shares in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 26,594 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNRG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 154.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 66.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on HNRG shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hallador Energy from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Hallador Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David C. Hardie sold 18,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $244,450.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,022,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,335,723.26. This trade represents a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,743. 32.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hallador Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Hallador Energy stock opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.90 million, a P/E ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $105.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hallador Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Featured Articles

