Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock Holdings Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total transaction of $121,937.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,623.94. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $384.09 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $297.25 and a 1-year high of $481.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.02.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.04). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.15%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

