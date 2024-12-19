Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 49.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Koppers were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KOP. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Koppers by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 34,074 shares during the period. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 24.8% in the third quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 28,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Koppers by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 44,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 33,817 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Koppers by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Koppers

In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 6,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,749.50. This trade represents a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Tritch sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $131,003.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,087.96. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,533 shares of company stock worth $544,164. 6.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Koppers Stock Performance

Shares of KOP opened at $31.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $634.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.83. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.33.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. Koppers had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $554.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Singular Research upgraded shares of Koppers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

