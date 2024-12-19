MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,556 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 51.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 504,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,486,000 after purchasing an additional 171,244 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 6.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,901,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,097,000 after purchasing an additional 187,019 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 12.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 43,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,462,000 after purchasing an additional 33,619 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut THOR Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

THOR Industries Stock Down 5.1 %

NYSE:THO opened at $96.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.17. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.37 and a 52 week high of $129.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.67.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,169,075. This trade represents a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About THOR Industries

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.