Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,190 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Sonos were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Sonos by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,303,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,594,000 after purchasing an additional 626,172 shares in the last quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,105,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Sonos by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 910,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 145,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -42.30 and a beta of 2.04. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $255.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.92 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sonos from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sonos

About Sonos

(Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.