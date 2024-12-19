Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 2,569.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 601.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VET opened at $8.65 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.089 dividend. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.36%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

