Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 30,590 Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,590 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OUT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the third quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 258.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the second quarter worth $28,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 30.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

Shares of OUT stock opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $19.50.

OUTFRONT Media Cuts Dividend

OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.20). OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OUT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Read Our Latest Report on OUT

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.