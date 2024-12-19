57,333 Shares in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 57,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.12% of uniQure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in uniQure by 21.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 57.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 14.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,418 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $26,079.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,091.45. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on uniQure from $28.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on uniQure from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on uniQure from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded uniQure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61. uniQure has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $17.71. The company has a market cap of $768.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.89.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 188.82% and a negative net margin of 837.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

