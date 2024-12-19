MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 221.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,673 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBCA. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,837,000. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 467,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,804,000 after purchasing an additional 175,656 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,053,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 473,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 55,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,701,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of BATS BBCA opened at $70.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.91.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.