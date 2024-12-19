MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 193.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,409 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 89,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 31,908 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2,265.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,424,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 62,956 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawson Macartney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $137,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,756.55. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 216,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $15,308,487.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,304,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,257,979.41. This represents a 8.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 371,117 shares of company stock valued at $27,140,009. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average is $58.06. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $99.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

