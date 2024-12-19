State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 667,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $56,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USPH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2,808.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,291.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 516 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $49,665.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,141.25. The trade was a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $185,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,681.70. This trade represents a 10.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,412 shares of company stock valued at $706,605 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USPH. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:USPH opened at $92.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.02 and a 200 day moving average of $89.80. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.18 and a 52 week high of $113.63.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.23%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

