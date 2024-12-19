Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

NTNX opened at $63.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.13. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $75.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTNX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.47.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 63,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,207,880.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 649,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,738,888.90. This represents a 8.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,810 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $786,900.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,467.66. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

