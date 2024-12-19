Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Purchases 500,000 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $7,670,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,995,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,327,503.16. The trade was a 5.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 985,397 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $13,559,062.72.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.86. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.66.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.04. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 450.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.26) EPS. Bicycle Therapeutics’s revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCYC. Stephens started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 1,438.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 899,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 841,299 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,168,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $11,577,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,028,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,850,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,887,000 after purchasing an additional 327,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

