Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 1,742 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 683.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHC opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $38.94.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.