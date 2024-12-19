BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,149 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $7,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 57,879 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,119,000 after purchasing an additional 155,387 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 31,246 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 471,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,208,000 after purchasing an additional 37,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Stock Down 3.7 %

BWX Technologies stock opened at $113.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.69 and a 1-year high of $136.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.70.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BWXT

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.