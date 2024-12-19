XTX Topco Ltd Buys 6,918 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 33.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 48.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 5,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $35,017.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,343,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,307,135.53. This trade represents a 0.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 106,298 shares of company stock valued at $735,327 in the last three months. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

