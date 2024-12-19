Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total transaction of $24,961,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,181,755.06. The trade was a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,239.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,310.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,311.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $972.08 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $75.00 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 728,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,038,951,000 after acquiring an additional 217,700 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,806,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 108,517.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,755,000 after acquiring an additional 48,833 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2,868.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,136,000 after acquiring an additional 48,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,920,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,740,348,000 after buying an additional 43,604 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,465.47.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

