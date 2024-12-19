Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total transaction of $24,961,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,181,755.06. The trade was a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
TransDigm Group Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,239.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,310.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,311.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $972.08 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32.
TransDigm Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $75.00 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th.
TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,465.47.
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
