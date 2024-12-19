XTX Topco Ltd Has $272,000 Stock Position in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its position in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,314 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Oddity Tech were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Oddity Tech by 43.1% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oddity Tech by 1.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 143,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Oddity Tech by 23.1% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ODD stock opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 4.45. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.42.

Oddity Tech ( NASDAQ:ODD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ODD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Oddity Tech from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oddity Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

