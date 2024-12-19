Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,039 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 149.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 24.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,306. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AM. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Antero Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of AM opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 2.39. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

