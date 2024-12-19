Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL – Free Report) by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,204 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 55,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GVAL stock opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $99.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.73.

The Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select the top 25% of countries from a list of 45 developed and emerging economies, then selects approximately 100 securities from those countries. GVAL was launched on Mar 12, 2014 and is managed by Cambria.

