Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,816 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,452,000 after buying an additional 206,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 136.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,105,000 after acquiring an additional 180,154 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $28,870,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $21,657,000. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 253,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,848,000 after purchasing an additional 131,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMS. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $194.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $174.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.29.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $116.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $116.59 and a one year high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.23). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The company had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.