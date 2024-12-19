XTX Topco Ltd Cuts Stake in Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its position in Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,494 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Kyverna Therapeutics worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KYTX. FMR LLC bought a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $54,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics by 2,166.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 25,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KYTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Kyverna Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kyverna Therapeutics from $44.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KYTX opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $35.06.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

