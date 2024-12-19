Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,656 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $7,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance
FMX stock opened at $86.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $143.43.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
