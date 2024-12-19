XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Shares in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPRY. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $174,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, William Blair raised ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ARS Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Insider Activity at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,346,494 shares in the company, valued at $18,622,012.02. This represents a 6.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin Chakma sold 27,272 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $328,900.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,742.80. The trade was a 16.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,158,058 shares of company stock valued at $18,202,686 over the last three months. 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.96 on Thursday. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.88.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

