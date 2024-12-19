XTX Topco Ltd Decreases Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,278 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 37.3% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 184,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP Price Performance

IDA opened at $108.79 on Thursday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $120.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $528.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.39 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on IDA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IDACORP in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IDACORP from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

