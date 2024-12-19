Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 93.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,017 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.34% of Gibraltar Industries worth $7,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 271.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 30.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 428.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of ROCK opened at $61.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.15. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.18 and a 200 day moving average of $69.70.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $361.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

